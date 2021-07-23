Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DIDI, LOTZ SHAREHOLDERS - ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action lawsuits filed on behalf of Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set

07/23/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ, LOTZW)
Class Period: 12/30/2020 - 5/25/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lotz/

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)
Class Period: 6/30/2021 - 7/2/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the June 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-didi/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:54aASTRAZENECA : scours supply chain for more vaccine doses for Thailand, SE Asia
RE
02:48aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Profit Guidance
PU
02:48aREPL : :Annual Reports and Related Documents::
PU
02:48aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Divestment of Interest in Trisilco Radiance Communications Sdn. Bhd.
PU
02:48aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Earning Conference Call
PU
02:48aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Increase in Equity Interest in Tritech Environmental Group Co. Ltd.
PU
02:48aREPL : :Placements::Clarification Announcement: Proposed Placement of an aggregate of 30,000,000 new ordinary shares
PU
02:21aLATEST MINNESOTA NEWS, SPORTS, BUSINESS AND ENTERTAINMENT AT 1 : 20 a.m. CDT
AQ
02:18aFitch Ratings Affirmed Bulgaria's “BBB” Ratings; Outlook Positive
PU
01:42aGM, Cruise demand Ford drop 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. trade agency drops tariff threat against Vietnam over currency practices
2Judge grants U.S. FTC more time to file amended complaint against Facebook
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China regulator bars Tencent from exclusive rights in online music
4Global supply chains buckle as virus variant and disasters strike
5GM, Cruise demand Ford drop 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

HOT NEWS