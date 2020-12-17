Log in
DISQO Expands Marketing Team to Further Accelerate Growth

12/17/2020 | 12:09pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer insights platform DISQO today announced the expansion of its marketing organization to broaden and deepen industry relationships, promote its growing portfolio of solutions and to further accelerate its three-year consolidated annual growth rate of 441%. Offering access to one of the largest first-party, opt-in consumer panels in the U.S., DISQO helps researchers, agencies, brands and media companies cultivate higher quality audience insights for more confident marketing decisions.

In a year that has challenged many businesses with pandemic-related disruption, DISQO is recognized as a technology company to watch for its standout success:

  • No. 253 on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500
  • No. 955 on Inc. 5000 2020
  • LABJ 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2020
  • Built In LA’s Top 50 Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work for in LA
  • Comparably’s Best Companies for Women 2020
  • The Tech Tribune’s 2021 Best Tech Startups in Glendale
  • Comparably’s Best Compensation Award for Small to Mid-Sized Companies 2020

To further accelerate and support this momentum, DISQO’s Co-Founder and CMO, Armen Petrosian, announced new additions to his team, including Anne Hunter, VP of Product Marketing; David Grabert, VP of Brand & Communications; and Karin Odell, Head of Demand Generation.

Hunter brings a wealth of experience from her roles as EVP of Strategy & Growth at Kantar; SVP of Advertising Effectiveness at comScore; and Head of Insights at AOL. Grabert was formerly Global Head of Marketing & Communications for GroupM, WPP’s world-leading media investment group; and prior held senior roles with Clear Channel Outdoor, Canoe Ventures and Cox Communications. Odell built her career in demand generation at B2B SaaS companies in Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach (L.A.), including roles at EZ Texting, Velocify and FirstRain. DISQO plans to grow its integrated marketing team under these new leaders.

“We founded DISQO because we saw a better way to help marketers know their consumers and create better brand experiences that drive their marketing objectives,” Petrosian said. “We’re proud of the consumer-first approach we’ve built and the recognition we’ve received. Anne, David and Karin each bring tremendous expertise in their respective fields, and each share our passion for evolving marketing with transparency and ethics that respect the consumer. They’ll help us take DISQO to new heights in 2021 and beyond.”

With a commitment to integrity and stringent anti-fraud practices, DISQO’s high-quality consumer panel is becoming a popular choice for marketing research firms and is also frequently used for audience extension by other panels. Behavioral data from DISQO is not cookie-based and thus uniquely positioned to ethically combine context and behavior for advertisers.

About DISQO
DISQO is a next-generation consumer-first insights platform that delivers unprecedented data and analytics to the market research industry. The company powers insights professionals and marketers with automated solutions that drive consumer research and improve ad effectiveness. Today, DISQO delivers an accurate and complete view of the consumer journey via technology built on the foundation of first-party research from millions of engaged consumers. By engaging consumers who choose to share their attitudes and behaviors, DISQO captures the highest quality data, empowering its clients to make confident decisions. Founded in 2015, DISQO is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has over 160 employees.

To learn more, please visit https://www.disqo.com/.

