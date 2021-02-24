Log in
DIVERSITY in Ed :'s Publisher Vows to Place 5,000 Teachers of Color by 2021 School Year

02/24/2021 | 10:19am EST
HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 has barely begun, and the largest teacher recruitment campaign to date for DIVERSITY in Ed is already underway. On Feb 1st, in honor of Black History month, DIVERSITY in Ed's publisher, Trina Edwards, launched an ambitious campaign with the goal of connecting 5,000 teachers from diverse backgrounds and cultures in communities of color nationwide. Says Edwards, "this goal is how we achieve the mission we share with our nationwide partners, that all students of color have access to a teacher who looks like them or shares their unique cultural background."

To date, 179 school leaders and Human Resources personnel from across the country have joined the campaign to recruit and hire minority teachers. Some of the largest and most diverse districts in the country, which include NYC Department of Education, Duval County Public Schools, Clark County Public Schools, Fairfax County Public Schools, and Gwinnett County Public Schools have committed to recruiting and hiring at this spring's 7th annual Virtual Recruitment Fair to be held on April 14, 2021.

Representation includes schools and districts from both northern and southern states, and over 20 charter schools are also registered, with Edwards sharing that there is already diversity in the range of recruiters who don't want to miss out at the opportunity to make their pitch to in-demand teacher talent.  As LaMeika Robinson, Talent Acquisition Manager, Columbus City Schools described her experience at DIVERSITY in Ed's pop-up fair last fall, "I was blown away! I met teacher candidates locally, nationally, and INTERNATIONALLY. Without a doubt, I would recommend this fair to all school districts globally."     

While DIVERSITY in Ed's virtual event is the perfect fit for a pandemic landscape in which both teacher candidates and recruiters are looking to connect safely to fill critical roles in our nation's schools, the model predates these unprecedented times, and the experts in diversity hiring are hoping their 7th recruitment fair is the biggest and best yet.             

For recruiters ready to get a jump start on vetting candidates, Edwards and her team encourage schools and districts to register now at the DIVERSITY in Ed job board at https://www.diversityined.com. New teachers and teachers preparing for graduation and certification are welcome to browse jobs and sign up to hold their spot to become part of this historic effort to make a major impact in increasing diversity in the education workforce.           

For more information on DIVERSITY in Ed's next Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair, or to register your school or district, please visit https://diversityined.careerfairexpo.com/.

CONTACT:
Trina Edwards
281-265-2473
trina@diversityined.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diversity-in-eds-publisher-vows-to-place-5-000-teachers-of-color-by-2021-school-year-301234062.html

SOURCE DIVERSITY in Ed


© PRNewswire 2021
