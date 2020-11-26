DJI Black Friday Deals 2020: DJI Mavic (Pro 2, Mini, Air) & Spark Drone & More Savings Listed by Save Bubble

The best Black Friday DJI deals for 2020, including all the latest DJI Osmo action camera and Mavic (Air, Pro 2, Mini) & Spark drone savings

Here’s a summary of the best DJI deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the top savings on best-selling DJI drones such as the Mavic Pro 2 and Spark. View the full range of deals in the list below.

Best DJI Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to check out the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to shop Amazon’s current Black Friday deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

DJI produces some of the most well-regarded aerial drones for consumer, professional, and enterprise use. DJI drones in the Mavic series, such as the Mavic Pro and Mavic Air, are very popular for their compact build, powerful performance, and impressive output. Serious aerial photography advocates will prefer the larger and more advanced DJI Phantom series which are capable of autonomous obstacle avoidance. DJI also welcomes new users to the craft through the entry-level DJI Spark.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005127/en/