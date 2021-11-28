|
DJI Mavic Mini 2, Pro, Air 2 & Air 2S Cyber Monday Deals 2021: DJI Mavic 2, Pro Platinum & More Drone Savings Found by The Consumer Post
The top Cyber Monday DJI Mavic deals for 2021, featuring all the best DJI Mavic 2, Mini 2, Pro, Air 2 & Air 2S offers
Find the latest DJI Mavic Air 2 & Air 2S, Pro and Mini 2 deals for Cyber Monday 2021, featuring all the latest DJI Mavic Pro Platinum and Mavic 2 savings. Access the latest deals listed below.
Best DJI Mavic (Mini 2, Pro, Air 2, Air 2S) deals:
-
Save up to 73% on DJI Mavic Air 2, Mavic Mini, Mavic 2 Pro & more DJI drones & accessories at Walmart - check the latest deals and bundles on top-rated DJI drones
-
Save on DJI Mavic 3 drone camera and Fly More Combos at Walmart - see live deals on the DJI Mavic 3 and enjoy a remarkable aerial photography experience with its Hasselblad cam and omnidirectional obstacle sensors
-
Save up to $70 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Pro 2, Mavic Air 2 & bundles at Amazon.com - shop the hottest deals on the best-selling DJI drones and top-rated accessory combos
-
Save up to $100 on DJI Mavic drones, aerial accessories and replacement parts at B&HPhotoVideo.com - check the latest savings on DJI Mavic 2, Mini 2, Air 2, Air 2S and Mavic Pro Platinum models and software
-
Save on a wide range of DJI Mavic Series camera drones at DJI.com - click the link to view the latest prices of the Mavic 3, Mavi 2 Pro, Mavic 2 Zoom, and more DJI Mavic bestsellers
-
Save up to 73% on DJI Mavic 2 drones, accessories & bundles at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals on DJI Mavic 2 drones, Fly More kits, intelligent flight batteries, cases, vests and more
-
Save up to $160 on the DJI Mavic 2 at Amazon.com - check live prices on DJI Mavic 2 Fly More kits, Mavic 2 Pro drones, propellers & battery packs
-
Save up to 73% on DJI Mavic Air drones, Fly More combos, accessories & bundles at Walmart - see the latest deals on DJI Mavic Air with SmartCapture, QuickShot and more features
-
Save up to 41% on DJI Mavic Air, Mavic Air 2 and Mavic Air 2S at Amazon.com - find new deals on DJI Mavic Air drones, parts, accessories and combo bundles
-
Save up to 55% on DJI Mavic Air 2 4K drones, flight batteries, essential bundles & more at Walmart - check live prices on a wide range of Mavic Air 2 drone quadcopters, Fly More combo bundles and accessories
-
Save up to 20% on DJI Mavic Air 2S drone, accessories and combos at Amazon.com - shop the latest deals on Mavic Air 2S drone, propellers and landing gears
Best DJI Deals:
-
Save up to 70% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Air 2, Spark & Mini 2 deals at Walmart - click the link to check the full range of DJI drones and accessories on sale now at Walmart
-
Save up to $150 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom drones at Amazon.com - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
-
Save up to 63% on DJI drones, Ronin and Osmo solutions at B&HPhotoVideo.com - shop the latest deals on aerial drones, action cameras and stabilizers
-
Save on DJI Mavic, DJI Air, DJI FPV camera drones and handhelds at DJI.com - includes the latest prices on the new DJI Mavic 3 that’s also bundled with Fly More Combo and Cine Premium Combo
Best GoPro Deals:
Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals and Amazon’s Cyber Monday page to compare more deals available now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate, The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005195/en/
© Business Wire 2021
|
|
|
|
|