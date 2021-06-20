DJI Mavic Mini, Pro, Air & Drone Prime Day Deals 2021: Top Early DJI Drone & Osmo Action Camera Sales Rated by Retail Egg

Here’s a comparison of all the top early DJI & drone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, together with the latest offers on DJI Mavic drones, Osmo Pocket and Action handheld cameras, and more remote-controlled drones. Shop the latest deals using the links below.
Best DJI deals:
-
Save up to 36% on top-rated DJI drones at Amazon - find live deals on best-selling DJI drone quadcopters, along with the starter, FPV, and Fly More Combo bundles
-
Save up to 27% on DJI Mavic drones at Amazon - including deals on Mavic 2 Pro, Mavic Air 2, Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, and Mavic Mini remote-controlled drones
-
Save on the DJI Air 2S at Amazon - introducing the newest DJI drone, equipped with a 1-inch sensor, 5.4K video, 4-direction obstacle sensor, and 42.5 mph top speed
-
Save up to $110 on the DJI Mavic Mini at Amazon - featuring a 3-axis gimbal, 12MP camera, and 30 minute flight time in a lightweight, palm-sized design
-
Save up to $200 on the DJI Mavic Pro at Amazon - DJI’s powerful drone has a 4.3-mile range, 1080p FHD video streaming, and advanced obstacle avoidance
-
Save up to $199 on DJI FPV goggles, motion controllers, and combo kits at Amazon - discover immersive flight with DJI’s first-person view accessories
-
Save up to 16% on the DJI Osmo and Pocket handheld cameras at Amazon - check live deals on the Pocket 2, Osmo Pocket, and Osmo Action cameras with 3-axis gimbal stabilizers
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare thousands more upcoming and active offers. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
DJI drones are well-recognized for powerful flight performance, impressive aerial photography and low power consumption. The DJI Mavic 2 series, which features the Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic Air 2, is equipped with a new CMOS sensor capable of better low-light shooting, extensive ISO range and improved navigation. Those who want a handheld camera to take stabilized videos for social media can consider the DJI Pocket 2, which carries a 3-axis gimbal for smooth and steady video capture. Also popular is the DJI Osmo Action, a 4K action camera that can be submerged up to 36 feet underwater.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005066/en/