Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DKNG SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc.

07/07/2021 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DKNG) from December 23, 2019 through June 15, 2021. The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased DraftKings securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit DraftKings Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr. toll free at (877) 779-1414 or Seidman@bernlieb.com.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”) had a history of unlawful operations; (ii) accordingly, DraftKings’ merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (iii) the foregoing increase the Company’s regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) accordingly the benefits of the business combination dated December 22, 2019 were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 15, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report titled “DraftKings: A $21 Billion SPAC Betting It Can Hide Its Black Market Operations.” The report alleges that one of the companies that was part of the three-way merger that took DraftKings public, SBTech, exposed DraftKings and their investors to black-market gaming, money laundering and organized crime. Hindenburg Research claimed that it had “conversations with multiple former employees, […] review[ed] SEC & international filings, and inspect[ed] back-end infrastructure at illicit international gambling websites[.]” Based on this information, the report concluded with the opinion that “DraftKings has systematically skirted the law and taken elaborate steps to obfuscate its black market operations.”

On this news, DraftKings’ stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, to close at $48.51 per share on June 15, 2021.

If you purchased DraftKings securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/draftkingsinc-dkng-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-406/apply/ or contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr. toll free at (877) 779-1414 or Seidman@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Joseph Seidman, Jr.
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
Seidman@bernlieb.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aBEWI  : Completion of acquisition of majority stake of listed Polish company IZOBLOK and completion of private placement
AQ
11:35aSAFE ORTHOPAEDICS  : announces its revenues for the first half of 2021
GL
11:33aNETFLIX  : 'Control Z' Season 2 coming to Netflix in August
AQ
11:32aCHUBB  : Survey Finds Consumer Behaviors Toward Cyber Security Remain Unchanged Despite Increasing Risk
PR
11:31aSilicon Valley Patent Attorney Joins Founders Legal in Atlanta
AQ
11:31aCELLINK  : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of CELLINK AB (publ)
AQ
11:31aNew Study of Smart Choice Independent Insurance Agents Reveals Real World Methods Applied to Achieve Breakthrough Success
BU
11:31aZEITWORKS  : Hires New CEO, Raises Additional Funding to Democratize Business Process Improvement with Machine Learning
BU
11:31aUBS  : advisor Courtney Liddy named to Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List
BU
11:31aCANCOM : Rüdiger Rath appointed member of the Executive Board and COO
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...
5Oil slumps in volatile action as investors try to make sense of OPEC

HOT NEWS