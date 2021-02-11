DLA Piper : advises EQ Health Acquisition Corp. in its upsized US$220 million initial public offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented EQ Health Acquisition Corp. in its recent upsized initial public offering of 21,999,960 units at a price of $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of the company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

EQ Health is a healthcare services special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on alternative-site providers and services, home care and hospice, payor services, behavioral health, dental, physical therapy and veterinary services.

"It was a pleasure to bring to bear our SPAC capital markets and healthcare industry experience to assist EQ Health with its successful IPO," said Jeffrey Selman, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Selman (San Francisco), the DLA Piper team advising EQ Health Acquisition Corp. included partner Kevin Bettsteller (Los Angeles) and associates Drew Valentine (Austin/New York) and Elena Nrtina (Silicon Valley).

