DLA Piper : advises EQ Health Acquisition Corp. in its upsized US$220 million initial public offering

02/11/2021 | 11:02am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented EQ Health Acquisition Corp. in its recent upsized initial public offering of 21,999,960 units at a price of $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of the company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

EQ Health is a healthcare services special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on alternative-site providers and services, home care and hospice, payor services, behavioral health, dental, physical therapy and veterinary services.

"It was a pleasure to bring to bear our SPAC capital markets and healthcare industry experience to assist EQ Health with its successful IPO," said Jeffrey Selman, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Selman (San Francisco), the DLA Piper team advising EQ Health Acquisition Corp. included partner Kevin Bettsteller (Los Angeles) and associates Drew Valentine (Austin/New York) and Elena Nrtina (Silicon Valley).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

The firm's global Healthcare sector consists of a multidisciplinary legal team with niche experience in health-related business and legal issues. The team regularly works with corporations and financial institutions, private investors, private equity groups, venture capital funds, institutional investors and portfolio companies in all types of healthcare transactions.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-advises-eq-health-acquisition-corp-in-its-upsized-us220-million-initial-public-offering-301227064.html

SOURCE DLA Piper


© PRNewswire 2021
