DLA Piper : advises William Blair & Company and RBC Capital Markets as joint book-running managers in OptimizeRx Corporation's US$75.5 million underwritten public offering

03/02/2021 | 01:26pm EST
NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented William Blair & Company, LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC as joint book-running managers in connection with an underwritten public offering of 1,523,750 shares of common stock of OptimizeRx Corporation, a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, at a price to the public of US$49.50 per share.

"It was a pleasure to bring together our extensive technology, life sciences and capital markets experience to complete this transaction for William Blair and RBC Capital Markets," said Michael D. Maline, co-chair of DLA Piper's Capital Markets practice and the partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Maline (New York), the DLA Piper deal team included partner Patrick O'Malley (San Diego) and associate Nicholas Luciano (Short Hills).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered  equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world. The firm also advises on all aspects of the life sciences sector, combining subject matter experience with considerable knowledge of the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing biopharmaceutical, medical device, research and diagnostics clients. Recognizing that clients' needs vary, the firm rapidly organizes and customizes client service teams, whether for a large pharmaceutical company, a mid-sized medical device client or a development-stage biotech company. 

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-advises-william-blair--company-and-rbc-capital-markets-as-joint-book-running-managers-in-optimizerx-corporations-us75-5-million-underwritten-public-offering-301238857.html

SOURCE DLA Piper


© PRNewswire 2021
