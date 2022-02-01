Log in
DM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Desktop Metal, Inc. Limited Shareholders

02/01/2022 | 12:58pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 15, 2021 to November 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in DM:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/desktop-metal-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22734&from=4

Desktop Metal, Inc. NEWS - DM NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Desktop Metal, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were deficiencies in Desktop Metals' acquisition EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Desktop Metal you have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Desktop Metal securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DM lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/desktop-metal-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22734&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dm-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-22-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-desktop-metal-inc-limited-shareholders-301472899.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
