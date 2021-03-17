DMI resistance in wheat powdery mildew confirmed for the first time

New South Wales and Victorian grain growers are urged to be on alert following confirmation that difficulties experienced in 2020 controlling wheat powdery mildew are linked to resistance of the pathogen to demethylase inhibitor (DMI, Group 3) fungicides.

Fungicide resistance was detected at frequencies ranging from 50 to 100 per cent in samples collected from paddocks around Albury, Rennie, Balldale, Deniliquin and Jerilderie in NSW, and Cobram and Katamatite in Victoria.

Further sampling revealed a wider NSW distribution, from around Hillston and Yenda in south-west NSW, as well as Edgeroi and Wee Waa in northern NSW, in similar frequencies. This marks the first time that resistance in wheat powdery mildew to DMIs has been detected in Australia.

Researchers from the Fungicide Resistance Group at the Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM) - a co-investment by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and Curtin University - confirmed the presence of DMI resistance in a range of samples sent by agronomists who were concerned about disease levels in their clients' wheat crops during the 2020 season.

The wheat samples from across NSW and into Victoria were from predominantly Vixen and Scepter bread wheat varieties, and a lower number of durum wheat varieties.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) cereal pathologist Steven Simpfendorfer says he is not entirely surprised some level of resistance was detected, but is surprised by the high frequency of the detections. He describes the detections as alarming and a wake-up call for industry.

'These detections have occurred predominantly in high-value, irrigated cropping regions, which create ideal conditions for wheat powdery mildew disease development,' Dr Simpfendorfer says.

He says that the reliance on DMI fungicides by many growers in the region over many years contributed to selecting for the fungicide resistance detected during this past season.

Strong collaborative networks were key to the rapid detection of this case of wheat powdery mildew DMI resistance.

Agronomists and growers collected 40 samples from 20 paddocks across NSW and Victoria and these were analysed by CCDM researchers in the laboratory.