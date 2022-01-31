Log in
DMMD Circular No. 01 of 2022 - Rate of Remuneration on Special Cash Reserve Account Maintained with SBP Against Deposits Raised Under FE-Circular 25 of 1998

01/31/2022 | 01:42pm EST
DMMD Circular No. 01 of 2022Jan 31, 2022

The Head/Principal Offices of
All Authorized Dealers
In Foreign Exchange

Dear Sirs/Madams,
RATE OF REMUNERATION ON SPECIAL CASH RESERVE ACCOUNT
MAINTAINED WITH SBP AGAINST DEPOSITS RAISED UNDER FE-CIRCULAR 25 OF 1998

Please refer to Para 03 ofBSD Circular No. 18dated March 31, 2001 on the captioned subject.

It is notified that the rate of remuneration for the month ofFebruary 2022on Special Cash Reserve Account (US$) maintained with the State Bank of Pakistan will be0.00%.
Yours truly,
Sd/-

(Muhammad Kashif Rahim)
Senior Joint Director


Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 18:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
