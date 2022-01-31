DMMD Circular No. 01 of 2022 - Rate of Remuneration on Special Cash Reserve Account Maintained with SBP Against Deposits Raised Under FE-Circular 25 of 1998

DMMD Circular No. 01 of 2022Jan 31, 2022
RATE OF REMUNERATION ON SPECIAL CASH RESERVE ACCOUNT
MAINTAINED WITH SBP AGAINST DEPOSITS RAISED UNDER FE-CIRCULAR 25 OF 1998
Please refer to Para 03 ofBSD Circular No. 18dated March 31, 2001 on the captioned subject.
It is notified that the rate of remuneration for the month ofFebruary 2022on Special Cash Reserve Account (US$) maintained with the State Bank of Pakistan will be0.00%.
(Muhammad Kashif Rahim)
Senior Joint Director
