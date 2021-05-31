Log in
DMMD Circular No. 09 of 2021 - Rate of Remuneration on SCRA maintained with SBP against deposits raised under FE-25 Circular of 1998

DMMD Circular No. 09 of 2021May 31, 2021

The Head/Principal Offices of
All Authorized Dealers
In Foreign Exchange

Dear Sirs/Madams,
RATE OF REMUNERATION ON SPECIAL CASH RESERVE ACCOUNT
MAINTAINED WITH SBP AGAINST DEPOSITS RAISED UNDER FE- CIRCULAR 25 OF 1998

Please refer to Para 03 ofBSD Circular No. 18dated March 31, 2001 on the captioned subject.

It is notified that the rate of remuneration for the month ofJune 2021on Special Cash Reserve Account (US$) maintained with the State Bank of Pakistan will be0.00%.
Yours truly,


(Muhammad Kashif Rahim)
Joint Director


Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 13:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
