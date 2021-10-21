Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DNA Script : Appoints Don Kania as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Catherine Moukheibir as Audit Chair and Bonnie Anderson as Independent Director

10/21/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Veteran Life Science Executive and New Board Members Bring Deep Expertise to Advance the Company’s Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) Technology and Commercialize its SYNTAX Platform

DNA Script, a leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS), today announced the appointment of Don Kania, Ph.D. as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Catherine Moukheibir as Audit Chair and Bonnie Anderson as independent new members of the Board. With decades of life sciences experience among them, they will play a key role in steering the company’s strategy to deploy its SYNTAX Platform and the EDS technology.

“I firmly believe DNA Script’s EDS technology will have a profound impact on genomics and synthetic biology. The life sciences industry is in the process of revolutionizing our world, starting with healthcare and expanding into other markets. This is an incredibly exciting time for the company,” Kania said. “I have spent my career helping companies grow into life science leaders. I am looking forward to applying my experience and working closely with the Board and the company’s leadership and founders to expand the applications of EDS and grow DNA Script’s DNA-on-demand offerings.”

For over thirty years, Kania has been an influential member of the life sciences industry. Notably, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of FEI Company from 2006 until 2016, when the company was sold to Thermo-Fisher for $4.2 billion. Kania currently advises several startups and serves on a number of boards that span the life sciences and nonprofit sectors.

Moukheibir brings over 30 years of leadership experience in finance, capital markets and life sciences to DNA Script. Most recently, Moukheibir was the chair and CEO of MedDay Pharmaceuticals. She currently serves on the Board of Directors at Asceneuron, Biotalys, CMR Surgical, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc and Orphazyme. Prior to her current roles, she has held senior management positions at several European biotech companies following an initial career in strategy consulting and investment banking in Boston and London.

Anderson’s career spans over 40 years in regulated diagnostics and life science markets. She co-founded Veracyte in 2008 and served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board until June 1, 2021, when she assumed the role of Executive Chairwoman. She led Veracyte’s initial public offering in 2013, spearheaded commercialization of its market-leading products, and was the architect of the company’s vision to become a global enterprise with a growing menu of advanced genomic diagnostics tests and its own distributed instrument platform.

“DNA Script is at a pivotal point with the targeted commercial launch of our SYNTAX Platform,” said Thomas Ybert, DNA Script co-founder and CEO. “We now have the first, initial demonstration of the true promise of EDS technology — the ability to produce quick, clean, and high quality synthetic DNA in a benchtop solution to expedite life science discoveries. This is only the beginning; we have barely started. As we continue to expand the company and explore what is possible with EDS technology, the new board members’ partnership and counsel will be invaluable.”

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called enzymatic DNA synthesis, or EDS, allowing this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aEASYJET : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05:10aRYANAIR HLDGS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:10aLUFTHANSA AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05:10aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : drives digital transformation and sustainability through a suite of Software solutions
AQ
05:10aEURONET WORLDWIDE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Experts at Schneider Electric's summit pushes for digital solutions across health infra
AQ
05:10aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : equips Athenee Palace Hilton Hotel with new EcoStruxure Building Management solutions for comfort and safety
AQ
05:10aIAG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
05:09aDSRT : Desert Control extends agreement with Mawarid and prepares for stage two
AQ
05:08aEUROPE GAS-Prices fall as drop in coal markets offsets higher demand
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3Tesla says new factories will need time to ramp up, posts record revenu..
4Intrum : Report Q321 Eng
5Australia's South32 says Q1 met coal output drops 15%, sees prices risi..

HOT NEWS