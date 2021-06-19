Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DNA Test Prime Day Deals 2021: Early 23andMe & AncestryDNA Test Kit Deals Highlighted by Deal Tomato

06/19/2021 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on DNA test (23andMe, AncestryDNA) deals at the Prime Day 2021 sale, featuring early genetic test kit & dog DNA test sales

Prime Day 2021 deals researchers are listing the top early DNA test deals for Prime Day, together with all the top sales on AncestryDNA test kits, 23andMe DNA tests, Embark dog DNA tests and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best DNA test deals:

Best dog DNA test deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shoppers who want to find out more about themselves can always take a DNA test (23andMe, AncestryDNA). With AncestryDNA, you can find out exactly where your family is from and even discover your origins, ethnicity, and DNA matches. You can also learn about how your genes influence your personality traits. As for 23andMe, their services include ancestry composition, family tree building, DNA relative finding, and trait reports. DNA tests aren’t just limited to humans. With dog DNA tests, you can find out more about your dog’s breed breakdown.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aPRIME DAY CAMPING & HIKING DEALS (2021) : Top Early Tent, Hammock, YETI Cooler & Patagonia Camping Gear Savings Compiled by Saver Trends
BU
05:23aDESK & OFFICE CHAIR PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Computer Desk, Gaming Desk, Computer Chair, Ergonomic Chair & More Sales Shared by Deal Tomato
BU
05:22aGAMING MONITOR PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Dell Alienware, HP Omen, Acer & More Sales Identified by Consumer Articles
BU
05:21aPRIME DAY DYSON AIR PURIFIER & AIR CONDITIONER DEALS 2021 : Top Early AC, Dyson Pure Cool & More Savings Monitored by Save Bubble
BU
05:21aBABY STROLLER, MONITOR, TOYS, CAR SEAT PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Early mamaRoo, Owlet, Ergobaby, Graco & UPPAbaby Deals Compiled by The Consumer Post
BU
05:21aIPHONE PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Top Early 12, 12 Pro, SE, 11, XR & More Apple iPhone Sales Identified by Save Bubble
BU
05:21aPRIME DAY PET, CAT & DOG DEALS 2021 : Early Dog Bed, Aquarium, Cat Tree & More Savings Compared by Retail Egg
BU
05:21aGRACO PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Car Seat, Stroller & More Deals Reported by Consumer Walk
BU
05:20aBEST CANON, SONY, NIKON DSLR & MIRRORLESS CAMERA PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Sony Alpha, Canon EOS R, Nikon D3500 & More Camera Deals Shared by Consumer Articles
BU
05:20aBOSE PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Speaker, Wireless & Noise Cancelling Headphones, Soundbar & More Bose Deals Collated by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
4SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine
5GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Comments on Letter From Former Chair

HOT NEWS