Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

DNB De Nederlandsche Bank : publishes its first report on financial climate-related risks and opportunities in accordance with TCFD recommendations

03/22/2021 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Climate change and the energy transition are key challenges facing the economy and the financial sector. De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) today presents its first progress report on financial climate-related risks and opportunities in its areas of responsibility, as part of its Annual Report.

In our report, we follow the recommendations of the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report discloses the steps we take to identify and mitigate climate-related risks in our areas of responsibility, which are asset and liability management, supervision of the financial sector, economic advice and statistics. For example, we carried out a stress test to examine our balance sheet in relation to risks presented by the energy transition. In addition, we identified the carbon footprint of our own-account investments. In our report, we also describe how we encourage financial institutions subject to our supervision to manage their sustainability risks.

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

We have based our progress report on the globally adopted recommendations issued by the TCFD. This makes us one of the first central banks in the world to report in accordance with this approach, following in the footsteps of the Bank of England. We plan to elaborate our report further each year to ensure that financial climate-related risks and opportunities are firmly embedded in our areas of responsibility.

More information Annual Report 2020

Disclaimer

DNB - De Nederlandsche Bank published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 12:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : AEP Releases Climate Scenario Analysis
PU
08:56aStocks and forex ride out Turkey shock
RE
08:55aBank of Ghana holds prime interest rate at 14.5%
RE
08:50aSouthern says startup delay possible for Georgia Vogtle 3 nuclear reactor
RE
08:49aAMAZON COM  : workers strike in Italy over pandemic-driven delivery demands
RE
08:48aCANADA FEBRUARY WHOLESALE TRADE SEEN FALLING 0.4% ON MONTH : Statscan flash estimate
RE
08:48aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson's spokesman says uk will not be commenting on deliveries or supplies
RE
08:48aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson's spokesman says we expect the eu to continue to stand by its commitment to fulfil contractual responsibilities
RE
08:48aCORONAVIRUS : Uk pm johnson's spokesman says remains confident in vaccine supplies
RE
08:48aCORONAVIRUS : Asked whether uk would retaliate, uk pm johnson's spokesman says will not get into hypotheticals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
4U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : Stocks and forex ride out Turkey shock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ