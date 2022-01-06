Log in
DNO - consent for disposal of subsea facilities on the Oselvar field

01/06/2022 | 09:38am EST
DNO - consent for disposal of subsea facilities on the Oselvar field

The Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has give DNO consent for disposal of subsea facilities on the Oselvar field.

Published: 06 January 2022
  • Removal phase

DNO Norge AS has applied to the PSA for consent for the disposal of subsea facilities on the Oselvar field. We have now granted the company this consent.

Consent for disposal

The Petroleum Act requires the developer of a field to pay for and to carry out - including full or partial removal of facilities and equipment after the production period has ended. The removal work must take place pursuant to the HSE regulations for the petroleum activities, and on the basis of considerations including consent and decommissioning plans.

Oselvar

Oselvar is a field in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, 20 kilometres southwest of the Ula field. The water depth is 70 metres. Oselvar was discovered in 1991, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2009. The development concept was a subsea template with three horizontal production wells tied to Ula. Production started in 2012.

The field was shut down in May 2018. According to the formal disposal resolution, decommissioning is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Source: norskpetroleum.no

Disclaimer

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 14:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
