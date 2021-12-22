DOD is taking a no-action position with respect to certain Part 43 and Part 45 swap reporting obligations for swaps transitioning under the ISDA LIBOR fallback provisions from referencing certain London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBORs) to referencing risk-free rates (RFRs) following the cessation or non-representativeness of those LIBORs on December 31, 2021. (ARRC No-Action Relief Request)

CFTC Letter No. 21-30No-Action December 22, 2021 U.S. COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION Three Lafayette Centre 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581 Telephone: (202) 418-5000 Division of Data Tamara Roust Chief Data Officer Re: No-Action Position With Respect to Certain Requirements of Parts 43 and 45 for Registered Entities and Swap Counterparties Reporting Swap Data for LIBOR Swaps That Will Transition to Risk-Free Rates Dear Mr. Wipf: This letter responds to a request from the Alternative Reference Rate Committee ("ARRC") and its member firms to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's ("CFTC" or "Commission") Division of Data ("DOD") that DOD take a no-action position with respect to certain requirements of the swap data reporting rules set forth in Parts 43 and 45 of the Commission's regulations.1, 2 As described in the Request Letter, after December 31, 2021, the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") for certain currencies and tenors will cease to be published or become non-representative.3 To assist with the transition to alternative reference rates, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. ("ISDA") developed "fallback provisions" for transactions that incorporate ISDA definitions.4 These fallback provisions are designed to ensure that transactions that reference LIBOR will continue to function following the cessation or non- representativeness of LIBOR by providing that, upon such event, LIBOR will be replaced by the relevant risk-free reference rate ("RFR") plus a relevant spread adjustment. Accordingly, following the cessation or non-representativeness of LIBOR for certain currencies and tenors after December 31, 2021, these fallback provisions will operate to modify the floating rate for certain transactions, an event for which regulation 45.4 requires the reporting party to report continuation data.5 Additionally, regulation 43.3 requires various entities to report publicly reportable swap transactions, as defined in regulation 43.2, to a registered swap data repository.6 17 C.F.R. Part 43; 17 C.F.R. Part 45. ARRC, Letter Regarding the Reporting of LIBOR Swaps that will Transition to Risk-Free Rates, dated Dec. 15,

Page 2 The ARRC states that, among other reasons, due to the unique nature of these fallback provisions, the volume of swap transactions subject to the fallback provisions, and the end-of- year timing of the cessation and non-representativeness of certain LIBORs, it may be operationally difficult for some entities to report in the timeframe required by Part 45. Therefore, the ARRC is requesting a no-action position with respect to delayed Part 45 reporting of the change in floating rate pursuant to the fallback provisions for uncleared swap transactions referencing Swiss Franc, Euro, British Pound Sterling, and Japanese Yen LIBORs in the event, and to the extent, that timely reporting thereof is not operationally feasible. In addition, the ARRC is requesting a no-action position with respect to the requirement to report such transactions under Part 43 of the Commission's regulations. Background In response to significant concerns regarding the reliability and robustness of the interbank offered rates ("IBORs"), the Financial Stability Board ("FSB") called for the identification of alternative benchmarks to the IBORs and transition plans to support implementation of these alternatives.7 In order to ensure that transactions that reference LIBOR will continue to function following the cessation or non-representativeness of LIBOR, ISDA has developed "fallback provisions" applicable to swap transactions that incorporate the 2006 ISDA Definitions, which the ARRC represents are incorporated into the documentation used for a significant majority of swap transactions.8 Similar provisions exist in the 2021 ISDA Definitions published in June 2021, which went live on October 4, 2021.9 These fallback provisions provide that upon the cessation or non-representativeness of LIBOR, LIBOR will be replaced with the relevant RFR plus the relevant spread adjustment published by Bloomberg (together with any certain conforming changes to give effect to the calculation of the relevant RFR). These fallback provisions are automatically incorporated into transactions that incorporate the 2006 ISDA Definitions or 2021 ISDA Definitions and are entered into after January 25, 2021. ISDA has also published the ISDA 2020 IBOR Fallbacks Protocol (the "ISDA Protocol"10), a multilateral protocol to allow market participants to include the fallback See generally FSB statement, "Interest rate benchmark reform - overnight risk-free rates and term rates" at 1, (July

Page 3 provisions referred to above in certain transactions that were entered into prior to January 25, 2021. The ARRC represents that a significant number of market participants have adhered11 to the ISDA Protocol or have agreed bilaterally to incorporate substantively identical fallbacks to the ISDA Protocol in their existing transactions.12 The fallback provisions (including the spread adjustment and conforming changes described above) in the 2006 ISDA Definitions, the 2021 ISDA Definitions, the ISDA Protocol, or the bilaterally incorporated provisions equivalent to the ISDA Protocol are referred to herein as the "LIBOR Fallbacks." On March 5, 2021, the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), the regulatory supervisor for the administrator of LIBOR, announced (the "FCA Announcement"13) that publication of the LIBOR settings below will cease following the final publication date, as follows: Currency Tenors Final Publication Date EUR, CHF All tenors December 31, 2021 GBP Overnight, 1 week, 2 month and 12 December 31, 2021 month JPY Spot Next, 1 week, 2 month and 12 December 31, 2021 month USD 1 week, 2 month December 31, 2021 USD Overnight and 12 month June 30, 2023 The FCA Announcement also stated that the following LIBOR settings will become non- representative immediately following the "Final Date of Representativeness" as follows: Currency Tenors Final Date of Representativeness GBP 1 month, 3 month and 6 month December 31, 2021 JPY 1 month, 3 month and 6 month December 31, 2021 USD 1 month, 3 month and 6 month June 30, 2023 The ARRC has requested a no-action position in relation to all the above tenors of Swiss Franc, Euro, British Pound Sterling, and Japanese Yen LIBORs (each a "Relevant LIBOR").14 When each of the Relevant LIBORs ceases to be published or becomes non-representative beginning on January 1, 2022, under the terms of the LIBOR Fallbacks, each transaction subject to the LIBOR Fallbacks will, from, and including, January 1, 2022, "fallback" from a LIBOR to As of October 8, 2021, ISDA records indicate 14,632 parties have adhered to the ISDA Protocol, https://www.isda.org/protocol/isda-2020-ibor-fallbacks-protocol/adhering-parties . Request Letter, at 2. 13 FCA, FCA Announcement on Future Cessation and Loss of Representativeness of the LIBOR Benchmarks (Mar. 5, 2021), available at https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/documents/future-cessation-loss-representativeness-libor-benchmarks.pdf. 14 Request Letter, at 3. 3

Page 4 the relevant RFR plus the spread adjustment fixed on March 5, 2021, as published by Bloomberg.15 The ARRC states that, given that a change in floating rate is a change in the primary economic terms of a swap occurring during the existence of the swap, the ARRC and its member firms intend to report the change in the floating rate pursuant to the LIBOR Fallbacks under Part 45 as continuation data. In addition, the ARRC has requested, to the extent applicable, a no-action position the requirement to report the change in the floating rate pursuant to the LIBOR Fallbacks under Part 43 of the Commission's regulations. Regulation 43.3 requires reporting of publicly reportable swap transactions, which include, "[a]ny executed swap that is an arm's-length transaction between two parties that results in a corresponding change in the market risk position between the two parties," and, "[a]ny . . . amendment . . . of a swap that changes the pricing of the swap."16 A modification to the floating rate and the addition of a spread may cause swap transactions modified after execution to incorporate the LIBOR Fallbacks to be Part 43 reportable absent an exemption or relief. The ARRC's Request for a No-action Position With Respect to Part 45 The ARRC "understands from its member firms that reporting the change to the floating rate from LIBOR to the relevant RFR plus spread within the timeframe required under P[art] 45 will pose significant operational challenges for its members."17 Accordingly, the ARRC is requesting a no-action position with respect to certain reporting requirements in Part 45 to permit delayed reporting of the change in the floating rate for swaps referencing the Relevant LIBORs pursuant to the LIBOR Fallbacks.18 The ARRC identifies several such operational challenges. The ARRC states that it understands from its member firms that "volume of the contracts impacted" by the change in floating rate under the LIBOR Fallbacks will pose significant operational challenges.19 15 See, e.g., ISDA, ISDA 2020 IBOR Fallbacks Protocol, at 38 (October 23, 2020), available at http://assets.isda.org/media/3062e7b4/08268161-pdf/(addressing determination of the "Applicable Fallback Rate" by reference to the Bloomberg IBOR Fallback Rate Adjustments Rulebook); see also Bloomberg, IBOR Fallbacks Technical Notice - Spread Fixing Event for LIBOR (Mar. 5, 2021), available at https://assets.bbhub.io/professional/sites/10/IBOR-Fallbacks-LIBOR-Cessation_Announcement_20210305.pdf(setting out the relevant spread adjustments). 17 C.F.R. § 43.2. See Request Letter, at 6. Reporting counterparties must report swap continuation data "in a manner sufficient to ensure that all data in the swap data repository concerning the swap remains current and accurate, and includes all changes to the primary economic terms of the swap occurring during the existence of the swap. " See 17 C.F.R §

