DOE Announces Intent to Fund Projects to Develop Algae-Based CO2 Utilization

01/19/2021 | 11:10pm EST
The Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has issued a notice of intent (NOI) for a funding opportunity announcement (FOA) to develop and test technologies that can utilize carbon dioxide (CO2) from power systems or other industrial sources for bio-mediated uptake by algal systems. The goal is to create valuable products and services. If released, the FOA will support the goals of DOE's Carbon Utilization Program.

The intent of the FOA, Engineering-Scale Testing and Validation of Algae-Based Technologies and Bioproducts, is to facilitate the development of novel research and development (R&D) of algae-based technology utilizing anthropogenic CO2 as a feedstock. Technologies that convert CO2 must show a net decrease in CO2 emissions through life cycle analysis, display potential to generate a marketable product, and display beneficial aspects compared to commercially available products with existing state-of-the-art technology.

The FOA is anticipated to be issued by the end of January 2021.

More information on this notice of intent can be found here.

The Office of Fossil Energy funds research and development projects to reduce the cost of advanced fossil energy technologies and further the sustainable use of the nation's fossil resources. To learn more about the programs within the Office of Fossil Energy, visit the Office of Fossil Energy website or sign up for FE news announcements. More information about the National Energy Technology Laboratory is available on the NETL website.

Disclaimer

Office of Fossil Energy published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 04:09:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
