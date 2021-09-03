Log in
DOE Authorizes Strategic Petroleum Reserve Exchange to Support Region Impacted by Hurricane Ida

09/03/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. -Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) authorized the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to conduct an exchange of 300,000 barrels of crude oil from the Bayou Choctaw storage site to Placid Refining Company LLC's refinery, located near Baton Rouge, LA. This exchange is being made to ensure that the areas affected by Hurricane Ida are able to quickly and easily access the fuel they need to support recovery activities.

The SPR's ability to conduct exchanges is a critical tool available to refiners during emergencies like Hurricane Ida. DOE expects refiners to prioritize refined products for the affected region and remains committed to supporting those efforts.

For more information on SPR exchanges, please click here. For the latest information on DOE's Hurricane Ida response efforts, please click here.

