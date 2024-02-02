By Ben Glickman

Federal prosecutors have charged members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard in multiple cases related to trafficking of Iranian oil.

The Justice Department said Friday that it had unsealed three federal cases related to the alleged illicit trafficking of oil which funds the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the paramilitary Qods Force.

Federal officials said they seized $108 million used as part of the funding scheme and 500,000 barrels of Iranian fuel.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the oil sales were used to fund Iranian-aligned terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Seven defendants were charged with terrorism, sanctions-evasion, fraud and money laundering offenses in the Southern District of New York. Federal prosecutors said the charges related to alleged trafficking and selling of Iranian oil to government-affiliated buyers in China, Russia and Syria.

In the District of Columbia, two defendants were charged with sanctions evasion and money laundering in connection with allegedly trafficking and selling Iranian oil to Chinese government-owned refineries.

