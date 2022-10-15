Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

DOJ asks to drop special master in Trump docs case

10/15/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked an appeals court to shut down special master Raymond Dearie's review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Florida home.

In a filing to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, prosecutors said Judge Aileen Cannon exceeded her authority when she named Dearie as the special master to vet the more than 11,000 seized documents.

The DOJ said the move, which essentially blocked the department's access to the records, "caused and continues to cause significant harm to the government and the public."

The federal appeals court had last month restored some of the department's access to some of the records, now the department is appealing the rest of Judge Cannon's order.

The former U.S. president is being probed for his handling of sensitive government records after leaving office in January 2021.

Roughly 11,000 records were seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach in August.

About two weeks after the search, Trump sued the Justice Department and asked for the special master review in a bid to keep some of the records away from investigators while the vetting took place.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:18aEurowings warns pilot demands threaten jobs
RE
05:02aCredit suisse prepares swiss business sales to raise capital - f…
RE
05:00aUK insider dealing probes dipped since COVID-19
RE
04:59aIndia's largest private lender reports profit up 20%, beats estimate
RE
04:57aAustria considers windfall tax on energy companies
RE
04:44aChina's Communist party congress to run Oct. 16-22 - spokesman
RE
04:07aUK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
RE
04:03aMOF's Suzuki: Japan will act resolutely on forex volatility - Kyodo
RE
03:57aCGT union votes to continue strike at TotalEnergies' French refineries
RE
03:52aHundreds flee massive flooding in Chad capital
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
2How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
3MOF's Suzuki: Japan will act resolutely on forex volatility - Kyodo
4Exxon says Texas refinery lockout was lawful in reply to NLRB complaint..
5Nel ASA: Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy

HOT NEWS