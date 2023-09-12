STORY: Police video captured images of the officers beating and kicking Nichols, hitting him with a baton, spraying him with pepper spray and firing a stun gun at him on Jan. 7 following a traffic stop. The case renewed a long-running national discussion of race relations and police brutality.

The five former officers - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith - pleaded not guilty in February to second-degree murder and other charges brought by a local prosecutor. The five officers, all of whom are Black, were fired from the department.

According to Tuesday's indictment, they have been charged with four federal counts including "Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law: Excessive Force and Failure to Intervene." Other counts include conspiracy to witness tamper and obstruction of justice.