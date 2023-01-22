Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

DOJ search finds more classified items in Biden home

01/22/2023 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The U.S. Department of Justice found more classified documents in a new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday.

A lawyer for Biden disclosed the fact in a statement on Saturday night, saying six items were found, including documents with classification markings.

Some were dated from Biden's time as a senator, which lasted from 1973 to 2009.

Others were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration.

In a search that lasted more than 12 hours, Department of Justice investigators also collected some notes that Biden had handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer, Bob Bauer.

He said the president had offered the authorities "access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material."

It was coordinated with Biden's lawyers ahead of time, Bauer said, with his personal and White House attorneys present for the operation.

The President and First Lady were not present during the search.

The document saga began in November, when Biden's lawyers found classified documents in a Washington, D.C. private office used by Biden after his vice-presidency.

In December, others were uncovered in Biden's home.

The two discoveries were separately made public this month.

According to the White House, all of those materials were uncovered by Biden's lawyers.

Based on information released publicly, Friday's search was the first time federal law enforcement have conducted a search for government documents at Biden's private addresses.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
07:01aMourners gather at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley memorial
RE
06:56aIndia's HPCL to operate Vizag refinery at expanded capacity from end-June
RE
06:41aAnti-monarchists plan protests at coronation of Britain's King Charles
RE
06:16aAt least five injured after blast at mayor's office in Mogadishu -ambulance worker
RE
06:14aSouth Africa's Eskom says worst power cuts over for now but urges less use
RE
06:12aIndonesian President Jokowi's approval rating at all-time high
RE
06:00aInjured rushed to hospital after L.A. shooting
RE
04:52aUK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks
RE
04:45aECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
RE
04:31aEcb's knot: expect ecb to raise rates by 0.5% in feb and march,…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to g..
2Treasury's Yellen breaks ground on rural electrification project in Sen..
3Netherlands sticks to plan to close Groningen gas field by October - FT
4UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks
5ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says

HOT NEWS