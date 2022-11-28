Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

DOLLAR GAINS SLIGHTLY AS FED'S BULLARD SPEAKS, LAST AT $1.03795…

11/28/2022 | 12:10pm EST
DOLLAR GAINS SLIGHTLY AS FED'S BULLARD SPEAKS, LAST AT $1.03795 AGAINST EURO


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.29% 0.66916 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.20218 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.74478 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.03829 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012253 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.28% 0.61974 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
Latest news "Economy"

