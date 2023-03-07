DOLLAR/YEN UP 0.5% TO 137.90, HIGHEST SINCE DEC. 15
Walmart to invest nearly $1.5 billion in Mexico and Central America in 2023
U.S. FTC asks Twitter for details on Musk's internal communications, layoffs - WSJ
US set to lift COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China - source
CERAWEEK-Kazkahstan plans to up oil output to 2 mln barrels/day by end-2024
Russia says it is considering a challenge to US nominee to head World Bank
U.S. yield curve reaches deepest inversion since 1981: What is it telling us?