DORNIER AIRCRAFT

02/04/2022 | 07:46am EST
Ministry of Defence
DORNIER AIRCRAFT
Posted On: 04 FEB 2022 5:59PM by PIB Delhi

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) under the Ministry of Defence, has been manufacturing 19 Seater Dornier Do-228 aircraft since 1983 under Transfer of Technology from Germany. More than 150 military Do-228 aircraft have been produced and supplied to various customers. Two civil Do-228 aircraft have also been produced by HAL.

The Research & Development efforts for an indigenous civil transport aircraft have been initiated by HAL to develop a prototype Hindustan-228 aircraft, based on Dornier Do-228 platform.

HAL has signed two MoUs with foreign companies for exploration of possible co-operation with no financial commitment, regarding development of an amphibian variant of Hindustan-228 aircraft.

HAL's Transport Aircraft Division (TAD) at Kanpur was identified as production agency for the Do-228 in 1983.

For development of Hindustan-228 prototype and indigenisation of the various systems, HAL has allocated Rs 94.41 crore from its internal resources.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Rajendra Dhedya Gavit and others in Lok Sabha on February 04, 2022.

ABB/Savvy



(Release ID: 1795531)Visitor Counter : 19


Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of India published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 12:45:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
