DORNIER AIRCRAFT



Posted On: 04 FEB 2022 5:59PM by PIB Delhi

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) under the Ministry of Defence, has been manufacturing 19 Seater Dornier Do-228 aircraft since 1983 under Transfer of Technology from Germany. More than 150 military Do-228 aircraft have been produced and supplied to various customers. Two civil Do-228 aircraft have also been produced by HAL.

The Research & Development efforts for an indigenous civil transport aircraft have been initiated by HAL to develop a prototype Hindustan-228 aircraft, based on Dornier Do-228 platform.

HAL has signed two MoUs with foreign companies for exploration of possible co-operation with no financial commitment, regarding development of an amphibian variant of Hindustan-228 aircraft.

HAL's Transport Aircraft Division (TAD) at Kanpur was identified as production agency for the Do-228 in 1983.

For development of Hindustan-228 prototype and indigenisation of the various systems, HAL has allocated Rs 94.41 crore from its internal resources.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Rajendra Dhedya Gavit and others in Lok Sabha on February 04, 2022.

