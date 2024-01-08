DOUGLAS IPO PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN DEBT - SOURCES
Gold wavers near 3-week lows as investors brace for US inflation data
As pandemic 'jobs hole' closes, Fed finds labor market easing elusive
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 5 AM ET
China blue-chips fall to near 5-year lows amid Taiwan, US tensions; HK drops
Merck in talks to buy Harpoon Therapeutics for around $700 mln - Bloomberg News
Alaska Airlines jet had three pressurization warnings before emergency landing
No data captured on Alaska Airlines 737 cockpit voice recorder -NTSB chair