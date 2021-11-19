Log in
DOVER MOTORSPORTS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of DVD and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/19/2021 | 09:02pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether the officers or directors of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Speedway Motorsports, LLC.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On November 8, 2021, Dover Motorsports announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Speedway Motorsports in a deal worth approximately $131.5 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Dover Motorsports stockholders will receive $3.61 in cash for each share of Dover Motorsports common stock owned.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Dover Motorsports’ board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Dover Motorsports’ stockholders.

If you own shares of Dover Motorsports and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS