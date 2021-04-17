Log in
DOX INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Amdocs Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws

04/17/2021 | 12:01am EDT
NEW YORK, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX) resulting from allegations that Amdocs might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Amdocs securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit DOX Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On March 31, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report that was the result of a months-long investigation into a “massive financial deception taking place at Amdocs.” The report alleged that Amdocs overstated its profit by “~40-50%, or as much as $200m.”

On this news, Amdocs’s stock price fell $4.35, or 5.5%, from closing at $79.34 on March 30, 2021, to open at $74.99 on March 31, 2021.

If you purchased Amdocs securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/amdocslimited-dox-shareholder-class-action-litigation-stock-fraud-385/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com 
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com 


