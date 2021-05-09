Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

DP World says Congo port concession terms amended

05/09/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of a stock yard of DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai state-owned port operator DP World said on Sunday it had agreed with the Democratic Republic of Congo to amend its contract for a 30-year port concession.

DP World said the two sides had signed a term sheet summarizing the amendments following a review of some of the clauses signed in March 2018.

DP World did not disclose what the amendments were, though said they were made to better support President Felix Tshisekedi's plans to develop the trade and logistic sector.

DP World is set to start the development of the deep sea Banana Port, which is expected to take two years, it said, without specifying when construction would begin. DP World was awarded the concession to develop and manage the Atlantic Coast port in 2018 through a joint venture with the government.

At the time, DP World said it would hold a 70% stake, leaving the remaining 30% with the government. Construction was to start that year and be completed within two years.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aDP World says Congo port concession terms amended
RE
07:15aInfrastructure Talks Could Set Course of Biden Spending Plans
DJ
06:19aECB's Rehn calls for change to ECB’s inflation target in line with Fed approach- FT
RE
06:08aFIREEYE  : Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack
RE
05:26aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY  : President Erdoğan's Message on Europe Day
PU
05:18aMyanmar's junta approves $2.8 billion investment, including gas power plant
RE
04:24aPRIME MINISTER JANEZ JAN&SCARON;A : Countries that implement a lifelong learning system in good time will be better capable of making both digital and the green transition
PU
03:54aELON MUSK : Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show
RE
03:07aSyria says fire erupts in main Homs refinery - state media
RE
03:02aFINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY  : Press release - Happy birthday Europe!
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show
2FIREEYE, INC. : FIREEYE : Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack
3Myanmar's junta approves $2.8 billion investment, including gas power plant
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'
5APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT : Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

HOT NEWS