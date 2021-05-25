Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DPR Charges Stakeholders on Harnessing Oil, Gas Resources for Africa's Development

05/25/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has charged stakeholders in the African oil and gas industry to rise to the challenge of harnessing the over 125 billion barrels oil reserve and 625 trillion cubit feet (tcf) of natural gas deposits in Africa for the development of the continent.

The Director of DPR, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, gave the charge while delivering the host-country address at the just concluded fifth edition of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC).
The event held virtually with the theme: 'Post COVID-19, from Global Crises to Global Opportunities,' organised by the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).
Auwalu stated that Africa must not be cowed to abandon its quest to grow its economies and jettison the development of its resources by the doomsday narrative on the probable end of oil era.

He added that the huge oil and gas resources in Africa must be used to fuel development of the continent the same way other continents utilised dirtier fossil fuels to fuel their economic transformation.

'Indeed, for a better and secured future, Africa must rise to the challenge of harnessing its over 125 Billion Barrels of proven oil reserves and 625 Trillion Cubic Feet of Natural gas for the development of the continent.

'African must not be cowed to abandon its quest to grow its economies by the doomsday narrative of end of oil era and jettison the development of its resources.

'It must be used to fuel development the same way other continents utilised dirtier fossil fuels to fuel their economic transformation,' he said.

To achieve that, according to the DPR director, Africans, 'must take our destinies in our hands and join hands across all spectrum - technical, economic, legal commercial, operational, financial, and political to drive regional energy security and economic sustainability.'

He said Nigeria as a country recognises the reality of energy transition and is committed to accelerated development of its petroleum resources through the emplacement of appropriate legal framework to support upstream asset acquisition, development, production, and exports.

He, however, said the federal government was putting increased emphasis on midstream investments and gas-focussed infrastructural development for domestic value addition via the Refinery revolution and Decade-of-Gas Initiatives.
He explained that the Decade-of-Gas Initiative will ensure natural gas reserves for domestic gas supply (Gas-to-Power), Alternative fuels (Gas-to-People) and Gas Based Industrialisation (Gas-to-Derivatives) elements of the gas-fired industrial economic agenda within the decade.

'All these efforts will significantly increase the quantum of in-country value addition to drive the contribution of oil and gas to Gross Domestic Product, employment generation and poverty eradication in line with Mr. President's economic transformation agenda', Auwalu.

The director also used the moment to invite local, regional and international stakeholders at the event including the operators, investors, financiers, and participants to take advantage of the emerging opportunities to grow their wealth and add value for a win-win outcome as Nigeria is indeed open for business.

He stressed that the future for Nigeria and Africa was bright, adding that collaboratively, Africans can lead the future and create their own history if they take conscious efforts now.

He assured that the DPR, as opportunity house and business enablers, will leave no stone unturned as it continues to drive value for stakeholders to grow their wealth and contribute to national development.

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 07:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:12aAECI  : Preference Dividend Declaration
PR
03:11aALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS  : Competition watchdog to investigate AstraZeneca's £27.5bn US drug deal
AQ
03:11aHURRICANE ENERGY  : posts $625m loss as it seeks financial restructuring
AQ
03:11aNIO  : Our Users' Creativity Inspires our Own
PU
03:11aBOEING  : SMBC Aviation Capital Orders 14 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
PR
03:11aJES STALEY : One year on from the murder of George Floyd
PU
03:11aKONICA MINOLTA  : Notice on Covid-19 new case in Japan
PU
03:11aCHUNGHWA TELECOM  : Accouncement to postpone Annual General Meeting (B)
PU
03:10aOil steady near one week high as prospect of Iran glut wanes
RE
03:10aLynx Global Integrates Its Philippines, Singapore and Australia Operations into a Unified Payment Platform
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar drifts lower as Fed speakers soothe inflation fears
2Oil steady near week high as prospect of Iran glut wanes
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. Treasury deputy chief sees G7 backing for 15%-plus global minimum tax
4U.S. Treasury deputy chief sees G7 backing for 15%-plus global minimum tax
5KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Forbes Colombia spotlights how Kahoot! brings joy to virtual learning

HOT NEWS