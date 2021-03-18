Log in
DPR Identifies Key Areas Of Operational Excellence For Oil, Gas Industry

03/18/2021
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has identified six key areas of operational excellence for Nigeria's oil and gas industry, urging stakeholders to build a culture in these specific areas.

Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, DPR, disclosed this on Thursday, during his keynote address at the 2021 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF).

The event was organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council.

Auwalu listed the key areas as health, safety and environment; cost performance and return on capital for all stakeholders across all assets, as well as use of appropriate and consistent standards across the entire business.

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 15:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"

