Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DPR generates N742.4bn revenue in 8 months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, DPR made the disclosure during a visit of the Federal House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) to the DPR headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee, chaired by Mr Musa Adar, visited the regulatory agency as part of its oversight duties.

Auwalu expressed optimism that the regulatory agency would surpass its revenue target for the year despite the 'triple force' of COVID-19 pandemic, oil price crash and OPEC plus production cuts.

He said, 'DPR is a revenue collection agency for revenues accrueable to government from oil and gas industry operations.

' DPR operates a cashless revenue system which enables all revenue remittances to be paid directly to the federation account in total compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of government.

'The agency conducts comprehensive quarterly and annual reconciliations of revenue payments to ensure accurate and timely remittances to the federation account.

'It also collects oil and gas royalties which represents proportional value of oil and gas production and sales from oilfields, gas flare penalties imposed for gas flaring,' he said.

According to him, DPR collects concession rentals paid for grant of oil and gas acreages by exploration and production companies and miscellaneous oil revenue.

He said that these consisted of statutory application fees, licence and permit fees and penalties.

Auwalu said that the challenges posed by COVID-19 and oil price crash had made it compelling for a new thinking and approach for strategic repositioning and business optimisation in the industry.

The DPR boss said the agency had, therefore, adopted several approaches and streamlined its processes to deepen its influencing role as an opportunity house and business enabler for the Industry.

He said the approaches include cost control and management, strategic partnership, vertical integration and diversification and portfolio rationalisation and operational resilience.

On his part, Adar told newsmen that the National Assembly would expedite action on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in order to reposition the industry.

'We want to assure Nigerians that once we receive the PIB, we will ensure its quick passage.

' There is a good relationship between the executive and lawmakers and there will be a bipartisan approach toward the bill because we must put Nigeria first as patriotic citizens,' he said.

He said the visit to the regulatory agency had enlightened the lawmakers on the need to enact legislation that would ensure maximisation of Nigeria's oil and gas resources.

News Credit : https://nnn.ng

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 07:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:14aLIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS : LNG) Market expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 12.45%
AQ
04:11aWOLTERS KLUWER : Share Buyback Transaction Details September 10 - 16, 2020
AQ
04:11aShare Buyback Transaction Details September 10 - 16, 2020
GL
04:10aROLLS ROYCE : wins contract to provide Bibloc® pressure transmitters for new nuclear reactors in China
PU
04:10aEQUINOR : Contract award for Kollsnes MEG Upgrade project
PU
04:10aCLINIGEN : Presentation
PU
04:10aZURICH INSURANCE : launches dedicated Climate Change Resilience Services to help businesses tackle climate change risks
PU
04:10aECB allows temporary relief in banks' leverage ratio after declaring exceptional circumstances due to pandemic (226 KB)
PU
04:10aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Covered Bonds
GL
04:07aBioNTech buys German site from Novartis to boost vaccine output
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : SIX would welcome Italian partner in race for Borsa, CEO tells paper
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : to Propose Cancellation of 2019 Dividend
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica, one of the most diverse and inclusive companies in the world ac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group