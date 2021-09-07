Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DPR identifies 6 pillars for maximum economic recovery for oil, gas industry

09/07/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has identified six pillars critical to its strategy for Maximum Economic Recovery (MER) for Nigeria's oil and gas industry.

Engr. Sarki Auwalu, Director and Chief Executive Officer, DPR, made the disclosure during a recent meeting with technical teams from the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

Auwalu noted that the objective of MER was to maximise the expected net value of economically recoverable petroleum from Nigeria's acreages.

He said the pillars critical to MER are: Reserves Maturation and Production Optimisation, Exploration and Resources Maturation, as well as Improved Oil Recovery and Enhanced Oil Recovery (IOR/EOR) implementation.

According to him, it also include Asset Stewardship, Performance Evaluation and Rewards and Risk Management.

The DPR boss said this would help protect investments, business continuity and sustainability, improved collaboration and cost reduction in the oil and gas sector.

Auwalu said the Federal Government, through the MER strategies, was targeting to increase the nation's oil reserves from 36.91 billion barrels to 50 billion barrels in the short to midterm.

He said the government was also targeting increasing Nigeria's proven gas reserves from 206.53TCF to 250TCF.

Auwalu said as part of the MER's strategy, the DPR has initiated an

an annual awards for companies, projects or individuals who have added value to the Nigerian terrain through improved and enhanced recovery of the country's oil and gas resources.

He said :' As the part of the government's obligation, it will encourage investment in Nigeria by creating a stable, competitive and predictable business environment.

'The government will encourage existing technologies to be deployed to full effect to maximise full economic recovery of Nigerian resources.

'The government will also promote active exploration for new oil and gas resources in Nigeria and facilitate timely and effective data sharing.'

The Director said it would greater access to the timely and transparent data be necessary for a competitive market.

He added that the DPR would work closely with industry stakeholders to deliver MER through collaborations, communication, cooperation and coordination.

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:55pOperational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Sponsorship of PBC Conference
GL
12:53pANDERSEN GLOBAL : Establishes Presence in the Hong Kong Market
BU
12:52pMADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRATEGY FUND : Dividend Release - 09/21
PU
12:52pACNB : Houston T. Darling Joins FCB Bank
PU
12:52pENCORE ENERGY : EU Azarga Business Combination
PU
12:52pDEVOTEAM S A : achieved revenue of 430.1 million and operating margin of 49.6 million
PU
12:52pWIIT S P A : H1 2021 Results Presentation
PU
12:52pNB AURORA S A SICAF RAIF : PR publishing half yearly financial statements 2021
PU
12:52pDISCOVERY : ‘RENOVATION ISLAND' SEASON TWO PERFORMANCE BOLSTERS HGTV SUNDAY NIGHT RATINGS
PU
12:52pNB AURORA S A SICAF RAIF : CS pubblicazione relazione semestrale 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
2World, U.S. share markets come under pressure as Delta, economic worrie..
3U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt lim..
4Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile U.S. stake in SoftBank swap deal
5Allianz : Exclusive-Allianz under investigation in Germany over investm..

HOT NEWS