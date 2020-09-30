Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DPR reveals strategies for deregulated oil, gas downstream sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has revealed plans to address emerging challenges in the downstream sector of Nigeria's petroleum sector, as the country transits to a private sector-led industry.

The Federal Government had, in March, announced the deregulation of the sector, opting out of subsidy payment that gulped a whooping N10 trillion in the last 10 years.

While the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had earlier said there was a need to strictly regulate the market to ensure marketers don't profiteer on consumers, Director, DPR, Sarki Auwalu, said the approach to the sector would not only protect consumers, but also foster business growth and create opportunities.

Auwalu also said DPR would focus on quality for product assurance and customer satisfaction quantity for transparency, while also prioritising value for money and consumer protection, safety for personnel/assets and public safety as well as integrity for investment protection and business continuity.

He revealed this while hosting the members of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN). He said the Department would work with key bodies to achieve national aspirations for the downstream sector such as price freedom, optimum petroleum products distribution network, petroleum products supply sufficiency, and curbing of petroleum products cross border leakages.

Going by the declaration by Sylva to push alternative fuels and investment opportunities; Auwalu encouraged DAPPMAN to avail themselves of the opportunities. He asked the marketers to partner with DPR to enable value creation for investors and the government.

According to him, DPR has developed a Gas Business Incentives and Support Programme (GBISP), to drive gas expansion and penetration.

The director said key strategic initiatives such as implementation of the gas network code programme to encourage gas base industries (GBI's), support for duty waivers consideration for equipment, tools and materials for downstream gas facilities, streamlined registration for LPG resellers, and the ongoing gas commercialisation programme have been put in place to achieve the GBISP.

The Chairman of DAPPMAN, Winifred Akpani, in her remarks, commended the Department for its robust regulatory initiatives and engagements with stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, which has created the enabling environment for businesses. She said DAPPMAN would continue to support government policies, especially in its drive for price freedom in the downstream sector.

News Credit : https://tbiafrica.com

Disclaimer

Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 21:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pMOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS : Announces Approval and Closing of Financing Solutions
AQ
05:59pMEET CASTLIGHT : Q&A with Heather Hagg, VP of Analytics & Operations
PU
05:59pBLACKROCK MUNIYIELD NEW JERSEY FUND : Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions
PU
05:59pDEVELIA S A : 4. Develia S.A. - Independent auditor's report on review of interim condensed financial statements 06_2020
PU
05:59pCross Keys Capital Advises Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic on Partnership with Southern Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Partners
GL
05:59pMOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS : Announces Approval and Closing of Financing Solutions
PR
05:59pCaptiva Verde Land Corp Announces Solargram Farms Corporation Initiates the Harvest Within Its Large Scale Outdoor Cannabis Farm in Renauds Mills, New Brunswick
NE
05:58pNestlé Purina PetCare Plans to Open New Factory in North Carolina to Meet Growing Pet Food Demand
PR
05:57pThese Stocks Have Rallied More Than 400% This Year -- Update
DJ
05:56pIONEER : Lawsuit seeks emergency listing of rare Nevada wildflower
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street closes higher as stimulus talks progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group