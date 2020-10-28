Log in
DQ Grill & Chill® Restaurant Brings Smiles to Minnetonka, Minnesota

10/28/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Multi-unit QSR Franchise Owner, Fourteen Foods, Opens Hennepin County Location; Growing Timeless DQ® Brand Presence

Minnetonka will now have tasty new treat and food offerings with the opening of a DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant, owned and operated by Fourteen Foods. American Dairy Queen Corporation’s (ADQ) timeless DQ®brand, cherished for its delectable fare and classic frozen treats, will serve the City of Minnetonka and surrounding communities starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4th.

Located at 4912 County Road 101, the restaurant will feature a modern, open-air grill and separate “Grill” and “Chill” sections. Drive-thru, patio, and dining areas will serve fans seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily while following the State’s social distancing and safety guidelines. Coming soon after opening, this location will offer delivery via DoorDash and mobile ordering, deals and rewards through the Dairy Queen® Mobile App.

Adding to the vibrant community, the DQ Grill & Chill® flagship concept modernizes the typical dining experience by offering lunch, snack, and dinner options, including GrillBurgers™, Chicken Strip Baskets, and delicious sandwiches. Fans can also enjoy soft-serve and novelty favorites such as cones, sundaes, cakes, and the signature Blizzard®Treat.

Fourteen Foods Owner and CEO Matt Frauenshuh notes, “I am excited to be opening a restaurant in my home community of Minnetonka. Whether it is a youth sports team win, a family birthday, or simply a smile break, we look forward to being part of those celebrations!”

Frauenshuh first joined Dairy Queen in 2002 and quickly grew the company’s portfolio to include more than 230 locations across 13 states. Fourteen Foods has an established presence within Minnesota with Minnetonka serving as its 31st location (MN). With a strong faith-based and community centric foundation, Fourteen Foods brings a genuine commitment to those they serve and works to amplify local community efforts, one red spoon at a time.

For a list of additional Fourteen Foods DQ® locations, please click here.

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor, and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com.

About Fourteen Foods

Fourteen Foods is the largest U.S. multi-unit owner and operator of 230+ DQ Grill & Chill® restaurants and Dairy Queen Braziers in 13 States including Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Since 2002, the Fourteen Foods recipe for success has been a combination of champion restaurant teams, raving fans, and an undeniable commitment to communities served. With a strong foundation built on faith and a continuous drive to exceed expectations through honesty, integrity, and accountability, Fourteen Foods works to build people and profits, one smile and story at a time. For additional information and/or career opportunities, please visit FourteenFoods.com

© Business Wire 2020

