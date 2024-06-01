June 1 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank decided at a meeting of its monetary policy committee on Friday to keep its policy rate unchanged at 25%, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Bate Felix Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Potter)
