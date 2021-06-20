Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DRAFTKINGS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DraftKings To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

06/20/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DKNG).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in DraftKings stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/DKNG.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On June 15, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report calling DraftKings "a $21 billion SPAC betting it can hide its black market operations." The report cited concerns over its merger with SBTech, a Bulgaria-based gaming technology company that allegedly deals in black market gaming, money laundering, and organized crime. Hindenburg Research estimated that 50% of SBTech’s revenue comes from markets where gambling is banned.

On this news, DraftKings' stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, to close at $48.51 per share on June 16, 2021.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES  : Reports On Changes to Its Board of Directors
PU
03:51aBEST PRIME DAY TEACHER & COLLEGE STUDENT DEALS (2021) : Top Early MacBook, Laptop, School Supplies, Tablet & More Deals For Teachers & Students Rated by Spending Lab
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY SONY, CANON & NIKON CAMERA DEALS (2021) : Early Canon T7i & EOS R, Sony Alpha Mirrorless, Nikon D750 & More DSLR Savings Published by Consumer Walk
BU
03:51aTHE BEST GOPRO PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early GoPro HERO 9, 8 & 7 Action Camera Savings Highlighted by Saver Trends
BU
03:51aDJI MAVIC MINI, PRO, AIR & DRONE PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early DJI Drone & Osmo Action Camera Sales Rated by Retail Egg
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY PHILIPS HUE DEALS 2021 : Best Early Smart Light, Smart Bulb & Smart Plug Savings Highlighted by Deal Stripe
BU
03:51aPRIME DAY SHOES, CLOTHING & FASHION DEALS 2021 : Early Adidas, UGG Boots, Dr. Martens, Under Armour & More Savings Shared by Retail Egg
BU
03:43aPELOTON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Peloton To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
03:41aPRIME DAY CLOTHING, SHOES & FASHION DEALS (2021) : Top Early Dress, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More Deals Revealed by Saver Trends
BU
03:41aPRIME DAY CAMERA DEALS 2021 : Best Early Security Cam, DSLR, Mirrorless Camera & More Savings Reported by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
2PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
3FABIO PANETTA: Interview with Financial Times
4PINTEREST, INC. : PINS DEADLINE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Pinterest, Inc. of D..
5BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED : BERKELEY ENERGIA : Africa Renewable Energy Fund II Secures ?130 Million First Close..

HOT NEWS