Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DRAFTKINGS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DraftKings To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

07/11/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DKNG).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in DraftKings stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/DKNG.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On June 15, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report calling DraftKings "a $21 billion SPAC betting it can hide its black market operations." The report cited concerns over its merger with SBTech, a Bulgaria-based gaming technology company that allegedly deals in black market gaming, money laundering, and organized crime. Hindenburg Research estimated that 50% of SBTech’s revenue comes from markets where gambling is banned.

On this news, DraftKing’s stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, to close at $48.51 per share on June 16, 2021.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aVIRGIN GALACTIC  : Billionaire Richard Branson flying own rocket to space
AQ
10:40aAMAZON COM  : Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space
RE
10:31aMUSK UNDER FIRE AGAIN : CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition
AQ
10:22aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A  : Generali launches the goals of the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance at the G20 Climate Summit in Venice
PU
10:17aATERIAN DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Aterian To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
10:15aDRAFTKINGS INVESTOR ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DraftKings To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
10:14aDANIMER DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Danimer Scientific Inc. To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
10:05aBig insurance companies launch net-zero climate alliance
RE
09:46aRYANAIR  : REFILE-Jordan sees hopes of tourism revival after 2020 collapse
RE
09:43aEgypt's Suez Canal annual revenue hits record $5.84 bln
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's RRReminder that economies remain fragile
2EGYPT'S SUEZ CANAL REVENUES AT $ 5.84 BLN IN FY 2020-21, UP FROM $ 5.72 BLN IN 2019-20 - STATEMENT
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Multinationals tax shift unlikely until 2022, says Yellen
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space
5Big insurance companies launch net-zero climate alliance

HOT NEWS