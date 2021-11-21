DRC Eastern Recovery Project - P145196

The objective of the Eastern Recovery Project is to improve access to livelihoods and socio-economic infrastructure in vulnerable communities in the eastern provinces of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). There are three components to the project, the first component being community support. This component will focus on strengthening community resilience. This will be achieved through: (a) improving access to community social and economic infrastructure;...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

