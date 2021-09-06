DRC President Tshisekedi to visit Turkey

PRESS STATEMENT ON THE VISIT BY PRESIDENT FÉLIX-ANTOINE TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO OF THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO (DRC) TO TURKEY

President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo will pay an official visit to Turkey on September 6-8, 2021 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The official talks to be held on September 7 as part of this first-ever presidential visit from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Turkey will address all aspects of the bilateral relations and the steps to be taken to enhance the cooperation between the two countries.

President Erdoğan and Congolese President Tshisekedi, who is also the Chairperson of the African Union, will also discuss the latest developments in Africa, exchange views on the current international issues, and review the preparations for the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit.

Respectfully announced to the public.