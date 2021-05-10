DRY Launches Non-Alcoholic Ready-to-Drink Botanical Bitters & Soda

New Zero-Proof Craft Cocktail Line Layers Botanicals, Herbs and Citrus for a Fresh Drinking Ritual

DRY Soda Co., purveyor of sophisticated non-alcoholic, botanical-forward beverages, today announced the debut of one of the first ready-to-drink, zero-proof craft cocktails, Botanical Bitters & Soda. Available in three distinct flavors – Aromatic, Bright/Herbal and Sweet/Spicy – these one-of-a-kind beverages deliver flavor complexity and depth without the alcohol, all inspired by the ritual of craft mixology.

DRY Botanical Bitters & Soda deconstructs the essence of conventional bitters by blending notes of botanicals, herbs, and citrus for a complex, multi-layered drinking experience. Whether you want to enjoy the ritual of winding down with a well-made drink at the end of the day without the booze, or are simply looking to drink less alcohol, these multifaced beverages hit every area on the palate to awaken the senses. DRY Botanical Bitters & Soda is deliciously enjoyed shaken or on the rocks with an herbal garnish or mixed as a premium booze-free cocktail.

“While writing ‘The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails’ I became enamored with the world of mixology – the ritual of layering textures and flavors, the feel of the glass in your hand, the refined garnishes, and taking a moment to savor your creation over great conversation,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of DRY. “Our Botanical Bitters & Soda was born from this inspiration and a desire to make it easy for anyone to enjoy the complex flavors and true experience of a zero-proof cocktail with no mixing required. The culture of mixology is ever evolving, and those who appreciate the craft are increasingly looking for ways to create zero-proof drinks that have the same depth of flavor as traditional spirit-based cocktails. Botanical Bitters & Soda is a simple way to enjoy everything you love about craft mixology without the booze and brings us a step closer to our vision of fostering an environment where alcohol doesn’t have to be central to life’s social moments.”

DRY Botanical Bitters & Soda delivers a truly unique, sophisticated cocktail experience that builds with each sip. Perfect for sober curious cocktail lovers, those who don’t drink alcohol, and people who just want to drink a little less, Botanical Bitters & Soda can be enjoyed all day or night without the hangover. With nearly 60% of no- and low-alcohol consumers opting for both zero-proof and full-strength cocktails during the same occasion (according to new research from IWSR), Botanical Bitters & Soda is also an elevated way to extend each drinking occasion and minimize the negative effects of alcohol by enjoying before or after traditional spirit-based cocktails.

Packaged in premium glass bottles and sold in packs of four, Botanical Bitters & Soda is made with zero sugar, non-GMO ingredients, and natural flavors and extracts that impart a depth of complexity. Additional details include:

– a warm and cheerful blend of orange peel and botanicals with comforting notes of cinnamon and clove for a truly unique bitters profile. Bright/Herbal – a refreshing and light balance of ginger, lavender, orange, cardamom, sage, lemon and grapefruit that are ideal for spring.

– a refreshing and light balance of ginger, lavender, orange, cardamom, sage, lemon and grapefruit that are ideal for spring. Sweet/Spicy – a bold and spicy fusion of peppers like jalapeno and habanero with citrus and lemongrass for a perfectly balanced sip of sweet and spicy.

DRY Botanical Bitters & Soda is available at an SRP of $39.99 for a 12-pack online at Amazon.com and www.drinkdry.com. The brand’s cornerstone line, DRY Botanical Bubbly can be found in over 10,000 specialty, natural and traditional grocers, restaurants and bars nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Ralph’s, Raley’s, Fry’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, QFC, Giant-Carlisle, Shnucks, H-E-B and many more, plus online at Amazon.com and www.drinkdry.com. To learn more about DRY, please visit www.drinkdry.com.

About DRY Soda Co.

DRY Soda Co. is the purveyor of sophisticated non-alcoholic, botanical-forward beverages, including beautifully flavored, lightly sweet, DRY Botanical Bubbly, and a new ready-to-drink, zero-proof craft cocktail line that offers the flavor complexity and depth of premium mixology, Botanical Bitters & Soda. Both lines are exciting, refreshing and sophisticated ways to imbibe in something that tastes great and feels as elegant as a cocktail or glass of wine – so everyone, even those who aren’t drinking, can enjoy the celebration. Founded in Seattle by mother of four and culinary and beverage connoisseur, Sharelle Klaus, DRY beverages are crafted to be worthy of meal pairing, premium non-alcoholic mixology, and sipping on their own in place of alcohol. Klaus created DRY with a vision that every party, bar and restaurant should be working to improve how they serve, host, and toast those who choose to not drink alcohol or want to drink less. DRY is sold in thousands of retail stores, restaurants and cafes across North America. For more information about DRY, please visit www.drinkdry.com.

