DS.BS. 2 (1) / 2021-015147 - Revamped Scheduled Banks/ DFIs/MFBs Statistics - Quarterly Reporting of

12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
Statistics and Data Warehouse Department (SDWD) of State Bank of Pakistan collects and compiles branch level Scheduled Banks Statistics through Data Acquisition Portal (DAP) on half yearly (HY) basis vide Circular letter No. DS.BS.2 (1) / 2010-606 and No. DS. BS. 1 / 013171/19. Consolidated 'Statistics on Scheduled Banks in Pakistan' is disseminated in the form of a publication through SBP website which can be accessed from https://www.sbp.org.pk/departments/stats/Sch_bank.htmKeeping in view the changing financial reporting standards worldwide along with evolving nature of banking sector data requirement for policy formulation, implementation and evaluation, SDWD has decided to collect subject data on quarterly basis on revamped formats/guidelines (as available on DAP Knowledge Center). In this revamped format, "Gross Value Added" statement [being collected as per SDWD circular letter No. DS.BS.1(1)/2012-510] pertaining to branch wise Profit & Loss Accounts, has now been made part of the subject quarterly returns and thus 'not required separately going forward'.

All banks/MFBs/DFIs are advised to submit the subject quarterly data for end September 2021 within 45 days of issuance of this letter (through email given below). Subject data for December 2021 quarter, and onward, shall be submitted within 45 days of close of reporting period. The formats/code lists and timelines for submission of Schedule Banks Statistics returns on HY basis (through DAP) remain unchanged. However, we may discontinue 'Schedule Banks Statistics returns on HY basis' after a few quarters 'parallel run' for smooth transition. In case of any query, please do not hesitate to contact us through email: [email protected]

Banks shall develop a mechanism/layer to check and verify, before submission on due date to Statistics and Data Warehouse Department, that all data are prepared according to the relevant guidelines.

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
