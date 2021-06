DS Smith, which supplies packaging products to companies including Amazon, Nestle, and Unilever, said statutory profit before tax fell to 231 million pounds ($321.04 million) for the full year ended April 30, 2021, compared with 368 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7195 pounds)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)