DSG Ambassador Manorma Soeknandan Demits Office

09/10/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
CARICOM Deputy Secretary-General Ambassador Manorma Soeknandan demitted office on August 31 after seven years of service.

Among her achievements during her tenure, the Surinamese diplomat championed the greening of the Secretariat's Headquarters building highlighted by the on-going installation of solar power and oversaw the introduction of the CARICOM Results Based Management System which is now employed across the Community for a more focussed approach towards achieving its goals.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett thanked Ambassador Soeknandan for her service and her contribution to the integration movement.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 18:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
