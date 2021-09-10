DSG Ambassador Manorma Soeknandan Demits Office

CARICOM Deputy Secretary-General Ambassador Manorma Soeknandan demitted office on August 31 after seven years of service.

Among her achievements during her tenure, the Surinamese diplomat championed the greening of the Secretariat's Headquarters building highlighted by the on-going installation of solar power and oversaw the introduction of the CARICOM Results Based Management System which is now employed across the Community for a more focussed approach towards achieving its goals.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett thanked Ambassador Soeknandan for her service and her contribution to the integration movement.