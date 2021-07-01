Log in
DSG Dakota Supply : Expands into Michigan with Acquisition of Calverley Supply

07/01/2021 | 07:10am EDT
Dakota Supply Group (DSG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Calverley Supply Company in an asset purchase effective July 1, 2021. Founded in 1974, Calverley Supply is a second-generation, family-owned distributor of HVAC equipment and supplies with seven locations across Michigan.

Current owners, brothers Anthony and Jason Calverley, will remain with the business. Jason will become the General Manager for the new Michigan Region. Anthony will transition to a consultant role to help with business integration before his planned departure at the end of the year. The company will operate as Calverley Supply, A DSG Company, before eventually transitioning to the DSG brand.

'At Calverley Supply, we know that it is our employees that make us unique. Anthony and I are thrilled to know our team of great people will carry on as ESOP owners. Thus, becoming the third generation of our family-run business,' said Jason Calverley.

Anthony Calverley continued, 'DSG's size and product breadth will allow the Calverley Supply division to offer more services and products to our amazing customers. We're looking forward to combining our talents and being better than ever!'

'We're excited to welcome the Calverley Supply associates to the DSG team of employeeowners,' DSG CEO Paul Kennedy said. 'Calverley has been a customer-focused market leader in Michigan for 47 years and will continue that level of customer service as a part of DSG.'

Disclaimer

DSG - Dakota Supply Group Inc. published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 11:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS