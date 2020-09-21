Log in
DSI Security Services :' Eddie Sorrells Earns IFSEC Global Influencer Honors

09/21/2020

DOTHAN, Ala., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DSI Security Services, a national leader in the security solutions industry for more than 50 years, is proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Eddie Sorrells has been named a 2020 IFSEC Global Influencer. The nearly 30-year DSI Security veteran is recognized in the Commercial Security – Association Figures/Academics/Thought Leaders category.

"We congratulate Eddie on this very impressive and global accolade," said Marty Clark, president of DSI Security Services. "Eddie's expansive roles at DSI and long record of service to the company speak to his special ability to go above and beyond the call of duty. He builds on our DWYSYWD motto — Do What You Say You Will Do — with so much in the way of expertise and thought leadership."

The process for determining the 2020 IFSEC Global influencers in security and fire involved two stages, 24 highly respected international judges and hundreds of nominations from across the globe. The ways IFSEC defines 'influence' include a professional who has helped to raise the industry's profile or been an influential voice in the national media; someone who has been a driving force in changing regulation, standards/guidance or best practices; and a successful leader whose insights/opinions are widely respected and which are influential in shaping debate around industry issues.

In addition to his decades of service to DSI, Sorrells is an author, a frequent speaker and expert industry source on security and legal topics, and a board member for the National Association of Security Companies. He wrote Security Litigation: Best Practices for Managing and Preventing Security-Related Lawsuits, published in 2015. The triple-certified attorney — CPP, PSP, and PCI — has also served as chairman of the ASIS International Security Services Council and currently is Community Vice President for ASIS International. Sorrells started his career at DSI in 1991 as a security guard.

"To be honored like this by security service industry leaders and a global consensus is truly special," said Sorrells. "I am proud every day to go to work in support of a company that does it the right way. That motivates me to continue to expand DSI's opportunities, market reach and overall influence."

DSI's dependability and continued growth stem from its DWYSYWD motto, reflecting its strong commitment to clients to promise and deliver service superiority. DSI delivers daily on its core belief in relationship building, quality assurance and partnering for success, and, as Sorrells so aptly demonstrates, the company's efforts extend to thought and industry leadership.

About DSI Security Services
Started in Dothan, Ala., in 1969 by Sheriff A.B. Clark, DSI Security provides uniformed officers, technology solutions and consulting services to manufacturing facilities and a wide range of other industries. Led by Alan Clark (A.B.'s son) and wife Marty, the family-owned and operated company enters its sixth decade with more than 4,000 security personnel from coast to coast across the United States.

Press Contact:
Tom Daly
Relevant Ventures, LLC
(404) 483-6292
tom@relevantventures.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dsi-security-services-eddie-sorrells-earns-ifsec-global-influencer-honors-301134952.html

SOURCE DSI Security Services


© PRNewswire 2020
