DTEX Systems : Insider Threat Report Reveals Marked Increase in Employee Risk-factor Behaviors During 2020 Workforce Disruptions

Key findings Show 56% of Companies Discovered Employees Intentionally Masking Online Activities; Data Theft Behaviors Increased by 230% Over 2019

DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence CompanyTM, today released report findings that show this year’s shift to a near 100% WFH workforce by the Global 5000 has significantly changed the behaviors of trusted insiders. Key findings include a 450% increase in employees circumventing security controls to intentionally mask online activities and 230% increase in behaviors that indicate intent to steal data.

DTEX Report - How 2020 Changed Employee Behaviors and Put Organizations on High Alert (Graphic: Business Wire)

The data was collected last month by the DTEX Counter-Insider Threat Research Team during interviews with hundreds of customers and Global 5000 organizations representing a diverse sample set of businesses that varied by size, industry, and geography.

“Our findings indicate that in 2020 the equilibrium of employee security and trust has been broadly disrupted and is currently in chaos,” said Mohan Koo, Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer at DTEX Systems. “Trusted insiders once thought to be reliable and responsible are changing their behaviors and increasing the risk of data loss, external attack and regulatory compliance violations for their employers.”

Key Report Findings

56% of companies reported remote workers actively bypassed security controls to intentionally obfuscate online activity. This is more than 4.5 times higher than 2019 which represents a 450% increase in the first eight months of 2020.



More than 70% of the escalated incidents visible to the security and HR teams included at least one attempt to circumvent a second security control to exfiltrate data without detection. Companies reported remote workers most commonly attempted to intentionally bypass the corporate VPN to mask their online activities.





72% of companies surveyed saw data theft attempts by a departing employee wanting to take protected IP with them or a new employee looking to inject IP from a previous employer. This represents an increase of 2.3 times, or 230%, over similar behaviors seen in 2019.



Over 40% of incidents proactively detected flight risk behavior as well as abnormal reconnaissance or data aggregation activities. Of the organizations surveyed, those utilizing DTEX InTERCEPT – 40% of the 72% -- proactively identified employees as ‘flight risks’ and prevented data exfiltration attempts.



The growth in premeditated data theft attempts and intentional activity masking behaviors by employees strongly suggests that companies are facing a heightened risk of data loss as virtual employment models become the norm, furloughs are extended and reduction-in-force actions continue.

The findings in this report highlight the lack of adoption and ineffectiveness of network and endpoint cyber security, employee monitoring and data loss prevention tools and suggest that organizations need to prioritize the human-element and workforce behavior in relation to data, process and machines as a pillar of their next-generation security and IT technology strategies.

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems is the world leader in Workforce Cyber Intelligence and committed to helping enterprises run safer and smarter. Only DTEX dynamically correlates data, application, machine and human telemetry to stream context-rich user behavior and asset utilization analytics that deliver a first-of-its-kind human-centric approach to enterprise operational intelligence. More than 150 of the world’s largest enterprises, governments and forward-thinking organizations leverage DTEX to prevent insider threats, stop data loss, maximize software investments and deployments, optimize workforce productivity, and protect remote workers. DTEX has offices in San Jose, California and Adelaide, South Australia and is backed by Northgate Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Wing Ventures, and Four Rivers Group. To learn more visit: www.dtexsystems.com.

