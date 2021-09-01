Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. : Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

09/01/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and trade under the ticker symbol “DTRTU” beginning September 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “DTRT” and “DTRTW,” respectively.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp., led by CEO Mark Heaney, is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any sector or geography, it intends to focus its search on the healthcare industry, specifically home and community based healthcare services, which may include home health, personal and private duty care, home-based therapy, adult day care, medical transportation, pediatric health, facility based community services, healthcare information technology and software services, care management, behavioral health, staffing, medical devices, and health and wellness programs, among others.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“Cantor”) is acting as the sole bookrunner, and Odeon Capital Group, LLC is acting as the lead manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on September 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting Cantor, Attention: Capital Markets, c/o Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 1, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pGENESIS PARK ACQUISITION : and Redwire Announce Shareholder Approval of the Business Combination
PR
05:50pISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $20,000,000 of its Common Stock
PR
05:48pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
BU
05:46pCUE HEALTH : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
PR
05:44pCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST : Triple T Joint Venture Completes Sale of 300,000 Acres of Prime East Texas Timberlands
PR
05:42pFROM THE OUTDOORS TO THE OPERATING ROOM : How Surgeons Used a Head-Mounted GoPro to Educate During COVID-19 From the Outdoors to the Operating Room: How Surgeons Used a Head-Mounted GoPro to Educate During COVID-19
PU
05:42pGENESIS PARK ACQUISITION : and Redwire Announce Shareholder Approval of the Business Combination (Form 8-K)
PU
05:42pSKEENA RESOURCES : Files Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek
PU
05:41pSTELLANTIS N : to buy U.S. auto finance provider First Investors
RE
05:39pALPHABET : U.S. DOJ preparing to sue Google over digital ads business -Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks..
3Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging's inequality problem
4European stocks make strong start to September, record high in sight
5Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour

HOT NEWS